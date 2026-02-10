A group of Seattle police officers on a training exercise sprung into action when they saw a man fall through a frozen lake.

Footage shared by King County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday (5 February) shows officers sliding across the icy lake towards the individual who was submerged from the chest down in 35F (1.6C) water.

The officers, who were completing their annual ice diving and rescue training alongside the Mercer Island Police Department, were able to reach the individual and pull him to safety. He later warmed up and was able to drive himself home.

Sharing the rescue footage, the force said: “Our Sgt. says if they hadn't been there this could have had a very different ending.”