The Prince of Wales was asked about his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Prince William, who was in the country for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was watching children honing their football skills at a sports ground in Riyadh on Tuesday (10 February).

A reporter travelling with the prince shouted twice: “Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue?”

It comes after William and the Princess of Wales issued their first public statement about the Epstein scandal.

William’s father, the King, has also been publicly challenged over Andrew whilst performing public duties.