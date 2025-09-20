David Thrum has compared Russia to burglars “testing the doorknobs” on BBC Newsnight after fighter jets invaded Estonian airspace for 12 minutes on Friday (19 September).

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian territory where they remained without permission for 12 minutes according to Estonian foreign ministry.

Thrum was asked how serious he thought this moment was before making the comparison and claiming “The President of the United States is not at home, so they’re free to rifle and burgle.”