Reform UK closed off their annual conference with a performance of God Save The King, with Dame Andrea Jenkyns leading the rendition.

Nigel Farage and members of his party gathered on stage at the end of the two-day conference in Birmingham’s NEC on Saturday (6 September), where they belted out the national anthem to a crowd of spectators.

It was not the only musical performance during the event, with Dame Andrea walking out on stage to an original song entitled “Insomniac” on Friday (5 September). Mr Farage also brought on Marlon and Jackie Jackson from The Jackson 5 for a range of Motown hits.