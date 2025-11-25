Rachel Reeves ‘right’ about misogyny in politics, says James Cleverly

Rachel Reeves is “right” about misogyny in politics, James Cleverly said while discussing the “abuse” he has seen his female colleagues endure.

Ahead of her Budget announcement, the chancellor told Labour MPs: “I don’t think even I had recognised the misogyny that still exists in public life.”

Speaking to Times Radio on Tuesday (25 November), the former home secretary said he agreed with Ms Reeves’ observation, stating that “women, without a shadow of a doubt, get it a lot worse in politics”.

He said that he used to think he “got it bad” but stories he has heard from female politicians makes “the abuse I’ve received in my career pale in comparison”.