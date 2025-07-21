Police officer dressed as cartoon hero seizes marijuana and cocaine in drugs raid

Dressed as the iconic TV character El Chapulín Colorado (The Red Grasshopper), a Peruvian police officer helped carry out a surprise drug raid in Lima, arresting five suspects and seizing marijuana and cocaine.

Wearing the red costume of the beloved slapstick antihero popular across the Spanish-speaking world, the officer used a sledgehammer to break down a door during the Thursday (17 July) operation, while fellow agents moved in undetected.

Colonel Pedro Rojas of the Green Squadron said the disguise allowed the unit to approach unnoticed, using the character’s familiarity to blend in — catching suspects off guard with the unusual police tactic.