Watch: Clashes as pro-Palestine protests in London on October 7 anniversary

Students gathered on Tuesday to attend pro-Palestine protests on university campuses across the UK on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Hundreds in London were among those demonstrating against “the beginning of genocide in Gaza”, with students unfurling a banner with the names of killed Palestinians outside King’s College London near the Strand.

Politicians and some Jewish leaders - including Sir Keir Starmer - have expressed concerns over the timing of the protests, which are taking place two years after Hamas murdered at least 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 people.