Farage producing policies on the back of a fag packet, says Home Office minister

Nigel Farage is producing policies on the “back of a fag packet”, a Home Office minister has claimed.

Appearing on NewsNight on Tuesday (26 August), Lord Hanson said that the Reform UK leader’s plans to mass deport 600,000 asylum seekers if his party wins have no “substance to them”.

“He’s producing policies which I’m afraid are on the back of a fag packet… They are also not really deliverable in terms of what is a very complex and challenging issue,” he said.

Unveiling the radical plans at a press conference on London earlier that day, Mr Farage also pledged to scale up detention capacity for asylum seekers to 24,000 and secure deals with countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran to return migrants to their countries.