Mike Johnson pours cold water on Trump running for unconstitutional third term

Mike Johnson has shut down speculation that Donald Trump may be running for a third term, stating that he “doesn’t see a way to amend the constitution”.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (27 October), the Speaker of the House said the president is aware of the constraints of the 22nd constitution, which forbids a president for serving more than two terms.

“I think the president knows about the restrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many Americans lament that,” he said.

“But I can tell you that we are not going to take our foot off the gas pedal... we've got a great run ahead of us left.”

The president himself has widely circulated "Trump 2028" hats and memes, which Mr Johnson said has been a way of “trolling the Democrats”.