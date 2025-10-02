Moment police officers get caught in the middle of a drive-by shooting

This is the moment Ohio police officers were caught in the middle of a drive-by shooting.

On the night of September 22nd, Marion officers were speaking to witnesses on their front porch while investigating a nearby burglary. A vehicle can be seen speeding by the residence and firing multiple shots at the two officers and the four other people on the porch.

No one was struck or seriously injured. One of the officers was hit in the face by debris.

The Marion Police Department was able to track down the vehicles and arrest three individuals. Two of them are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder. One of the suspects is 16 years old.