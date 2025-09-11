MPs were told Lord Peter Mandelson was sacked from his role as Ambassador to the United States in light of “new emails” that show "the depth and extent of Lord Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday (11 September), Stephen Doughty MP, Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America, insisted the information is "materially different from that known at the time of his appointment."

He noted Mandelson's suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.