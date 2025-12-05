Knifeman calmly walks out of tube station after stabbing two strangers

A knifeman who repeatedly stabbed two strangers on a London Underground platform walked calmly out of the station moments after the attack.

Footage released by the British Transport Police on Friday (5 December) shows Nicholas Orlando Green, 36, of Kennington Park Road, London, exiting Kennington station following the double stabbing in March 2024.

He launched an unprovoked attack on Phillip Thomas, 44, and Chintz Patel, 42, who were travelling home from a dance class. Both men were hospitalised and survived.

Green was found guilty of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and was also found guilty of one count of possession of a bladed article, and one count of common assault at Inner London Crown Court in September.

On Thursday (4 December), Green was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment.