Footage shows the moment that two burglars who used the dating app Grindr to deceive victims into letting them into their homes were arrested.

Rahmat Khan Mohammadi, 23, and Mohammed Bilal Hotak, 21, stole phones, passports and wallets totalling £68,000 over a six-month crime spree, the Metropolitan Police said.

After arranging to meet via the app, the two men would persuade their victims to unlock their phone to play music before asking the men to take a shower. They would then quickly exit the properties, taking the unlocked devices and other items with them.

They would then make online or contactless payments, as well as transferring money to themselves.

Mohammadi, of Weald Lane, and Hotak, of Richmond Road in Hackney, were found guilty of burglary, fraud and theft at Isleworth Crown Court on 4 November.

On Monday (21 December), they were sentenced to five years and three-and a half years in prison, respectively.