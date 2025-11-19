A security guard backed away when an armed robber pulled out an assault rifle during a Vegas casino heist.

Surveillance footage released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Tuesday (18 November) shows the suspect, who is wearing a helmet and mask, approaching the cashier’s cage at Summerlin Casino.

The suspect then pulled out a rifle and demanded money, and the security guard responded by putting his hands up and walking away from the scene.

Police said the employee complied and the suspect then escaped. Searches are ongoing for the armed robber.