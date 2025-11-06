Kate Garraway hits out at Robert Jenrick for swearing on live TV

Kate Garraway told off Robert Jenrick for swearing live on Good Morning Britain as he criticised David Lammy.

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (5 November), the justice secretary failed to answer questions about the mistaken release of 24-year-old Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif from HMP Wandsworth, despite having been informed about the case.

The Ministry of Justice said the deputy PM was asked questions about the release of an asylum seeker, but it was confirmed after PMQs that the individual was not an asylum seeker. The ministry added that Mr Lammy waited until after PMQs and further facts had emerged before making a statement.

During Thursday’s (6 November) show, Ms Garraway contended that the deputy prime minister may not have wanted to talk about the release before it was confirmed. Mr Jenrick called this “total bulls***”, to which the host interjected: “Don’t swear, don’t swear.”

She later apologised on the MP’s behalf, before urging him not to swear again as he’ll “get us all in trouble”.