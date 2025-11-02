Defence secretary John Healey was onboard the Doncaster to London LNER train service hours before a knife attack left two people fighting for their lives.

Speaking on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips today (2 Nov), Healey revealed he had travelled the route, via which he commutes weekly, with his wife prior to the attack on Saturday, describing the incident as “close to home”.

“This was the very service my wife Jackie and I took just a few hours before this attack - it’s the service I use every week to get home to Rotherham.

“I can’t begin to imagine how shocked and frightened those passengers were,” said Healey.

Two people are still fighting for their lives in hospital following the attack. Police have confirmed a 32-year-old Black British national and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.