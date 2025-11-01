Armed police rush to Huntingdon after multiple people stabbed on train

Armed police officers are at the scene after multiple people were stabbed on a train to Huntingdon on Saturday evening (1 November).

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the British Transport Police were called to Huntingdon railway station shortly after 7.30pm following reports of the attack.

Footage shared on social media shows armed officers running towards the train as ambulances arrived in the station car park.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.”

The A1307 and the railway station remain closed.