A life-size mannequin of Jeff Bezos lying on a giant Amazon box floated through Venice’s Grand Canal on Thursday (26 June) in protest of the billionaire’s upcoming wedding.

Clutching dollar bills, the figure drifted past gondolas, amusing onlookers while making a pointed statement about wealth and inequality.

The stunt, orchestrated by activist group Borne Media, used a remotely controlled motorised raft to carry the fake Bezos.

His wedding to Lauren Sánchez has sparked backlash from Venetians and activists, who see it as a symbol of the growing divide between rich outsiders and local residents struggling with rising costs and overtourism.