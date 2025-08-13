JD Vance has said that Britain and the US “win every single time we go to war together”.

Speaking to American troops stationed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Wednesday (13 August), the US vice president praised the “beautiful alliance” between the two nations, adding that they have worked together to “achieve great victories”.

Vance, who is currently in the UK with his family, said that throughout history, “every time a great victory is won for freedom and for peace and for prosperity, it is almost always the Brits and the Americans that do it together.

“And we win every single time we go to war together. You guys know that as well as anybody.”