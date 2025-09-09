Japanese ambassador cheered on by pub crowd as he downs pint of bitter in Manchester

The Japanese ambassador was met with cheers as he downed a pint of bitter during a trip to Manchester.

Hiroshi Suzuki was presented with a pint by mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham on Friday (5 September), after the pair closed on a Sister City Agreement between Manchester and Osaka, Japan’s third biggest city.

After downing the pint of Boddingtons beer, Mr Suzuki said: “By ‘eck, it’s gorgeous” - the 1990s slogan of the cask ale which was originally brewed in the northern city.

Mr Suzuki, who has become well-known for his appreciation of British culture online, also tried an Eccles cake during his visit.