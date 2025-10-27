Japanese ambassador embraces classic Scouse cuisine and slang

The Japanese ambassador to the UK has embraced Scouse cuisine and slang during a recent trip to Liverpool.

In clips posted to social media, Hiroshi Suzuki can be seen pouring a pint whilst wearing an Everton football shirt. “That’s sound bevvy that!”, he said after downing the drink.

In another post, he tucks into a bowl of Scouse - a meaty stew - before exclaiming: “That’s boss scran”.

It was his first formal visit to the Liverpool City Region since being appointed as ambassador in September.