Aerial footage from Tuesday (26 August) shows widespread disruption on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv as demonstrators call on the government to agree to a ceasefire deal which would see all hostages returned home.

Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza have burned tires and blocked traffic to put pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to end the 22-month conflict.

Protesters can also be seen walking across the highways with placards with hostages faces on and banners reading “bring them home”, whilst black smoke from the burning tires billowed in the air.

Israeli protesters are hosting a “day of disruption” to call for an end of fighting, with numerous events planned across the country.