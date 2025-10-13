Watch emotional moment freed hostage Eitan Mor reunited with family in Israel

This is the moment freed hostage Eitan Mor is reunited with his family in Israel after his release from Hamas captivity on Monday (13 October).

Mor can be seen embracing his family following his release, in a video released by the Israeli military.

The last 20 living hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza were returned to Israel after more than two years in captivity.

Speaking at Knesset on Monday, Donald Trump told Israeli parliamentarians that a "long nightmare" was finally over for Israelis and Palestinians alike after the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal was agreed.