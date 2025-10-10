Explosions were seen on Gaza's skyline overnight into Friday (10 October) as Israel’s cabinet approved the “outline” of a peace deal.

A brief statement from Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Cabinet approved the “outline” of a deal to release the hostages.

Israeli government officials met on Thursday and confirmed they had approved a hostage release plan around 23:30pm BST. A ceasefire was supposed to start immediately, giving the military 24 hours to complete its withdrawal.

A ceasefire came into effect at midday local time (10am BST) on Friday, the Israeli military said, giving Hamas 72 hours to release the hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave.