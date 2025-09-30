Dozens trapped in deadly Indonesian school collapse as rescuers search for survivors

Hundreds of search and rescue personnel worked to save survivors after a school building collapsed in Indonesia on Monday (29 September).

Authorities said at least 65 students aged between 12 and 17 were trapped under debris before being pulled out of the rubble in Indonesia’s southern province of East Java.

Footage shows rescuers working to find survivors.

At least three students were killed and 102 were wounded.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the building's collapse.