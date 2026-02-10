A stray mountain lion was captured on surveillance footage wandering onto an Idaho college campus.

The animal can be seen near the ticket booth of Lewis-Clark College by the baseball field on 1 February.

Idaho Fish and Game said the animal was located and humanely euthanized during the early morning hours of 3 February.

“Because the mountain lion was in an area where chemical immobilization could not be safely conducted, and due to public safety concerns, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the animal. Lethally removing an animal is never an easy decision. Idaho Fish and Game prioritizes public safety when responding to wildlife incidents in urban or residential areas,” they added.