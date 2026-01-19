Protesters disrupt church service in Minnesota where ICE official is pastor

Anti-ICE -protesters disrupted a church service in Minnesota where an ICE official is pastor.

The large group of activists walked into Cities Church in St Paul on 18 Sunday 2026 calling for justice for Renee Good along with their "immigrant neighbors".

The protesters allege that a Cities Church pastor, David Easterwood, leads the local ICE field office that has been involved in the recent violent arrests.

The pastor in attendance, Jonathan Parnell, is shown shouting "Shame on you" at the demonstrators while churchgoers are seen leaving in disgust.

Eventually the demonstrators were walked out of the church but continue chanting outside of the building.