Man evades ICE agents on pedal bike in downtown Chicago chase

Watch the moment a man escapes ICE agents by jumping on a pedal bike and cycling away from them in downtown Chicago.

On Sunday (28 September), US immigration agents broke into a chase after the man allegedly shouted: “I’m an illegal immigrant, come and arrest me,” according to eyewitness reports, before mounting his bike and pedalling away.

ICE agents tried to pursue him on foot but were unable to catch up to him.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the man was identified or taken into custody, Fox 32 reports.

Since early September, the Trump administration has been ramping up ICE presence in Chicago in an operation dubbed “Midway Blitz”, aimed at targeting undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.