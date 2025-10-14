The European Union’s entry-exit system (EES ) for British passport holders, as well as other “third-country nationals”, begins on Sunday 12 October.

The digital border scheme connects every frontier crossing point in the Schengen area (comprising all EU nations except Ireland and Cyprus, plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland) with a central database. It aims to crack down on crime and enforce the 90-day stay limit, which applies to British travellers and other third-country nationals, within any 180-day period.

What happened when the system took effect on Sunday? Simon Calder finds out.