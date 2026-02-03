Piers Morgan confronted Brett Ratner about a newly-released photograph of the Melania director sitting next to Jeffrey Epstein and two women.

Asked about his response to the picture, Mr Ratner said: "That picture in particular happened around 20 years ago," explaining that the woman next to him was his then-fiancee who invited him to an event where the picture was taken.

"I have never been in contact with Jeffrey Epstein before that photo, and I was never in contact with him after," Mr Ratner added.

Being named in the Epstein files does not mean a person is accused of wrongdoing, participated in Epstein’s crimes, or even knew of them.