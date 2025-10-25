Epping hotel migrant Hadush Kebatu who was accidentally freed from prison is “at large in London”, deputy prime minister David Lammy has said.

The manhunt is continuing today (25 October) for Kebatu, who was accidentally released from where he was serving time for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The Ethiopian national, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was jailed for 12 months in September.

Mr Lammy said on Friday night that Kebatu was “at large in London” after he was seen boarding a train at Chelmsford, and the Metropolitan Police was assisting in the hunt for him.