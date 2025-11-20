Elon Musk makes bold prediction about future of AI

Elon Musk has made the bold claim that the rise of robots and AI will see work become "optional" in the future.

Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (19 November), the tech billionaire predicted "work will be optional" like "playing sports or a video game".

Mr Musk, who recently secured a ‘$1trillion deal’ from the Tesla board, went on to claim that currency will become "irrelevant" and that "AI and humanoid robots will eliminate poverty."

Mr Musk made his first public speaking appearance since leaving the White House in May, when he stepped down as the head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.