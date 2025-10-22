Video: Protesters clash with police outside asylum seeker hotel in Dublin

New footage shows masked protestors launching projectiles, and a line of Garda holding riot shields, as a violent protest took place outside a Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers.

Six people have been arrested in connection to the violence, which saw police officers targeted by missiles and fireworks.

It is the second night in a row that large crowds have gathered outside the Citywest Hotel after an alleged sexual assault in the area in the early hours of Monday morning (20 October). A man has been arrested and appeared in court in relation to the incident.

Ireland’s justice minister Jim O’Callaghan said those involved will be brought to justice.