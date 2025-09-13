Trump admits he ‘couldn’t care less’ about fixing caustic US political divide

Donald Trump has dismissed the opportunity to call for Americans to come together, amid a volatile political and social atmosphere following the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Asked by Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt how the political landscape could be ‘fixed’ in light of recent caustic division and violence, the US president gave a frank response:

“I’ll tell you something that’s going to get me in trouble, but I couldn’t care less. The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical because they don’t want to see crime... the radicals on the left are the problem.”

Trump’s comments came under immediate scrutiny on social media, where the president was accused of failing to cool the political landscape.