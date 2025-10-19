Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated video depicting himself as “King Trump” flying a fighter jet and dumping brown sludge over “No Kings” protesters.

The surreal clip, shared on his Truth Social platform, features Trump in a crown soaring over a crowd to the tune of Danger Zone, as the jet drops waste labelled “TRUMP.”

The “No Kings” protest opposing Trump’s presidency on Saturday (October 18) drew nearly 7 million people across all 50 states according to organisers.

It’s possibly the largest single‑day mobilisation against a U.S. president in modern history.