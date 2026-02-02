A stretch of the A38 in Willington has been branded Britain’s “most repulsive road”, with footage showing the verge swamped by a sea of rubbish.

Campaign group Clean Up Britain, who say they are the “only national organisation solely dedicated to tackling the epidemic of litter and fly-tipping”, has said the stretch has become a makeshift bin for motorists who throw cans and wrappers out of their windows.

National Highways told The Independent the clean-up operation is the responsibility of South Derbyshire District Council. The local authority, however, insisted the responsibility lies with National Highways.

“We are currently in discussion with National Highways to see if we can assist them in resolving this issue and we will be working collaboratively to promote anti littering campaigns and encourage drivers to take their rubbish home to dispose of it and not litter the highway network.” a spokesperson said.