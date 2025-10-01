Lammy rows back on claim Farage ‘flirted with Hitler Youth’

Deputy prime minister David Lammy has backpeddled on claims that Nigel Farage “flirted with Hitler Youth.”

The statement appeared to reference allegations that emerged in 2013 that Mr Farage sang Nazi songs as a schoolboy. Mr Farage denied the allegations at the time.

Lammy’s comments came after being asked by the BBC if Farage was “a racist” on Tuesday evening (30 September).

“I will leave it for the public to come to their own judgments about someone who once flirted with the Hitler Youth when he was younger,” he said.

Shortly after, Lammy appeared on BBC News saying, “ he has denied it, and so I accept that he has denied it, and I would like to clarify that position.”