Moment ‘dine and dashers’ run out of Indian restaurant without paying for £200 feast

This is the moment a group of “dine and dashers” were caught running out of an Indian restaurant in Northampton without paying their £200 bill.

CCTV footage shows a group of four men being shown to their seats at Saffron, where they enjoyed a £200 meal on Monday, 4 August.

The men can then be seen quickly running out of the restaurant before settling the bill, with a waiter following in hot pursuit.

Following the incident, the restaurant issued an appeal to identify the suspects.

In a Facebook post, they said: “This kind of behaviour isn’t just theft, it affects hardworking small businesses and our local community.”

Northamptonshire Police said they are investigating the incident as a theft and urged anyone with information to contact them on 101.