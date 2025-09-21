Charlie Kirk’s wife has shared her ‘favourite’ video ahead of his funeral on Sunday (21 September).

Sharing on Instagram Erika Kirk wrote, “My favorite memories will forever be us raising our babies together. I love you.…tell Sir Isaac Newton that GG is ready for her quiz.”

In the video Kirk is trying to explain the law of gravity to his young daughter after she repeatedly tries to throw her bottle on the ground.

Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot on 10, September at Utah Valley University.