British coupled detained by Taliban for months give verdict on Afghanistan return

A British couple who were detained for almost eight months by the Taliban have not ruled out returning to Afghanistan.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (26 September), Barbie and Peter Reynolds discussed their time in captivity, where they revealed that the “hardest thing” was being kept away from each other.

Asked if they would return to Afghanistan, which they had been living in for the past 18 years, Peter said they’re taking things “one hour at a time at the moment”.

“We knew that we were going to be here on Good Morning Britain. But what happens in the next hour? … We're just having to take it in.”

The couple also revealed they would soon be flying to the US for their granddaughter’s wedding, who kept two spaces reserved for them even when they were held in prison.