Tennis legend Bjorn Borg said he is taking life “day by day, year by year’” after his “extremely aggressive” prostate cancer diagnosis.

The former world number one was diagnosed back in 2023, following a routine check and underwent an emergency operation and treatment.

In a rare interview with the BBC on Thursday (18 September), the 69-year-old said: “I spoke to the doctor and he said it is really bad.

He said ‘you have sleeping cancers in your body, going to be a fight in the future’.”