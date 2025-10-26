Miraculous rescue of baby trapped in overturned car

This is the moment a baby was pulled from a car wreck after being trapped beneath the vehicle following a crash in Texas on Thursday (23 October).

Body-camera footage shows two officers from the Fort Worth Police Department rushing to the vehicle and dragging the child out before performing life-saving CPR.

The officers were responding to a collision between Eastchase Parkway and Cooks Lane, which resulted in the female driver and an infant child being ejected from the vehicle.

“At this time, the woman and infant are in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement.