A woman who was stranded in the middle of an Australian bushfire was rescued after firefighters spotted her from their helicopter.

On Friday (6 February), the Tasmania Fire Service was dispatched to tend to a vegetation fire when they noticed a lone individual waving a towel over their head.

They were unable to land and called in reinforcements from Tasmania Police. An officer was then winched down to reach the woman.

Footage shows a rescue team traversing the smoky forest remains, before the woman was airlifted to safety from a clearing. No injuries were sustained.