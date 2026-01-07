Conservationists have revealed ten "extraordinary but highly threatened" wildlife species which are on the brink of extinction in 2026.

Nature conservation charity Fauna and Flora International has unveiled its annual “watch list,” providing insight into the world’s most vulnerable creatures and what is being done to save them.

Creatures range from wild tulips to “psychedelic” spiders — described as such due to their iridescence— to venomous snakes.

Kristian Teleki, CEO of Fauna and Flora, said: “Our annual Species to Watch list shines a spotlight on the weird and wonderful plants and animals we are working to protect, and on the inspiring people and partners Fauna and Flora work with across the globe to deliver effective conservation action. In challenging times, it stands as a beacon of hope.”