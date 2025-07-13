The Independent’s Simon Calder takes a closer look at the preliminary report into last month’s Air India crash.

The report by Indian aviation accident investigators has found fuel supply to the engines of the Air India plane was cut off just seconds after the flight took off.

The London Gatwick-bound flight came down in a residential area of Ahmedabad on 12 June, killing a total of 260 people.

The 15-page document published by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is part of the ongoing probe into what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to come down, found that fuel control switches were moved to “cut-off” position as the aircraft rose from take-off.