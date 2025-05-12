Moments before driver deliberately rammed e-bike rider, killing him, caught on CCTV

The moments before a driver deliberately rammed his Seat Leon into an e-bike rider, then left him to die on the roadside, have been captured on CCTV.

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 21, was jailed for life on Monday for the murder of Liam Jones.

The CCTV footage, captured on August 1, 2023, shows the driver pursuing Mr Jones and his friend Tayzhon Johnson in his car as they ride their e-bikes down the street, switching lanes to get closer to them.

It also shows Ibrahim entering a convenience store and looking at drinks shortly after the fatal ramming.