Driver who killed e-bike rider by ramming him into concrete post jailed for life

A car driver who hunted down and deliberately rammed an e-bike rider, leaving him to die at the roadside, has been jailed for life for murder.

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 21, “weaponised” his Seat Leon after seeing friends Liam Jones and Tayzhon Johnson “showboating” on electric off-road bikes in the Yardley area on August 1 2023, BirminghamCrown Court was told.

Ibrahim remained emotionless in the dock as he was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years on Monday.

Judge Andrew Smith KC said Mr Jones, who was described in court as the fun and bubbly “spark” of his family, had done nothing to prompt Ibrahim to chase him.

open image in gallery Liam Jones, who was murdered in August 2023 ( West Midlands Police )

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being knocked off his e-bike into a concrete post in Moat Lane, having been rammed twice by the Seat.

The judge told Ibrahim, of Bonham Grove, Yardley: “After careful reflection I have concluded that you did drive the car into and on Moat Lane such that you had the car available as a weapon. You pursued (Mr Jones and his friend) in a determined and deliberate way.

“You became aware of Liam Jones and Tayzhon Johnson as you entered the Coventry Road and you changed your direction to follow them.

“Once behind the electric bikes being driven by Mr Jones and Mr Johnson it must have been clear to you that neither of them was wearing a helmet.

“There is no evidence that Mr Jones or Mr Johnson ever participated in racing with your car or did anything to encourage you to interact with them.”

open image in gallery Abdullah pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and was jailed for two years and 10 months. ( West Midlands Police )

The judge said the two men had realised they were being followed and went down a one-way street in a bid to get away from the car, but Ibrahim drove at speed along another nearby road to catch them.

The judge added: “Your actions in the immediate aftermath of this deliberate collision were governed by a selfish desire to escape from the scene and involved no care for Mr Jones.”

Ibrahim’s brother, Abdullahi Ibrahim, also of Bonham Grove, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and was jailed for two years and 10 months.

The court heard the 22-year-old, who was a rear seat passenger in the Seat, was involved in efforts to hide the vehicle in the hours after the murder.