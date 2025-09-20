Inside the White House through the eyes of Trump family’s makeup artist

French makeup artist Audrey Lefevre never imagined her career would take her inside the most secure rooms in Washington.

After moving to the U.S. in 2013, not speaking English and with little money, she rebuilt her life from scratch.

Ms Lefevre went on to work with Donald Trump’s family, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu during the signing of the Abraham Accords.

In this interview with The Independent, Ms Lefevre offers a rare glimpse into the pressure of inaugurations, the watchful eyes of security, and the private moments of political life.