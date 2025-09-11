How this surprising salad ingredient could help you get a better night’s sleep

Struggling with sleep? A surprising ingredient could help you get a better night’s rest - and it can be found in a salad.

On Thursday’s (11 September) episode of Lorraine, Dr Amir Khan shocked host Lorraine Kelly when he picked up a green glass of “lettuce water”, which he explained comes from an “ancient herbal tradition”.

Dr Khan said that lettuce water has lactucarium in it, which old texts claim is the equivalent of “lettuce opium”. He explained that concentrated doses can be used to sedate animals.

However, he said that for humans to become sedated, they would have to drink around 20 glasses of the “grassy water”. He added: “You’ll be up all night weeing, forget about sleep!”