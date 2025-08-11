Princess Andre says she feared for her life during carjacking with mum Katie Price

Princess Andre has revealed that she “thought she’d be kidnapped or killed” during a carjacking incident involving her mum Katie Price and brother Junior.

Speaking to her sibling during the second episode of The Princess Diaries, which was released on Sunday (10 August), the 18-year-old reflected on the 2018 incident, where the family were held at gunpoint by six men in South Africa.

Recalling the terrifying ordeal, she said: “I looked out the window and I remember it not feeling real, and the guy was just staring into my soul. Then they were like 'we've got guns, we're going to shoot you'.”

She speculated that she was targeted because of her blonde hair and blue eyes, stating that she heard the men instruct her mum to “give them the kids”.